Sea lion keeps a beat while grooving to music

Ronan first emerged as a sensation in 2013 for being the first nonhuman mammal to move in rhythm to music.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live