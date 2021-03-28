Now Playing: Frolicking otters cool down with a swim

Now Playing: Newborn otters step out for first time at the London Zoo

Now Playing: Nashville home flooded with rainwater

Now Playing: Mother of 6 children killed in road rage shooting

Now Playing: New York lawmakers agree on language of marijuana legalization bill

Now Playing: Rallies protesting Asian hate held across US

Now Playing: Texas trooper critically injured in ambush, suspect found dead

Now Playing: 'It's going to be very hard to get any kind of bipartisan consensus' on guns: Ponnuru

Now Playing: 'Biden is off to a good start on issues where he has ... set the agenda': Jon Karl

Now Playing: Former Minnesota officer will face trial next week for the death of George Floyd

Now Playing: Our favorite Lady Gaga moments for her birthday

Now Playing: If vaccinated, 'you're pretty unlikely to transmit it to others': Dr. Ashish Jha

Now Playing: Gas prices are on the rise

Now Playing: A look at the new phenomenon, NFT’s

Now Playing: California parents file lawsuit after teacher’s racist outburst on Zoom call

Now Playing: Severe storms strike the Southern US

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt underway after Texas State trooper ambushed

Now Playing: New details emerge on situation at southern border