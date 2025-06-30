Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Verdict watch begins

Eight men and four women will need to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Sean "Diddy" Combs is guilty of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live