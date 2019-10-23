Search for missing 5-year-old continues with door-to-door efforts

The family of Dulce Maria Alavez is expected to announce new plans for a Sunday search following the disappearance of the young girl from a New Jersey park in September.
0:32 | 10/23/19

Happening today a news conference on the parents of missing five year old dole say Taliban's the little girl's families to talk to the press at 11:30 this morning. They will a describe a new search that's planned for Sunday at 9 AM. A it will include going door to door in that area with informational flyers. Details about the girl's disappearance anything they know. Allen has vanished from abridged in park on September 16 she may have been taken by a man in of red van. The FBI is involved in that search.

