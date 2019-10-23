Transcript for New search planned for missing 5-year-old

Please help us find my little sister that message written on a poster clutched by the brother of five year old dual say Al events. As her family vowed to never give up hope. The bill say disappeared from a park in south Jersey more than a month ago but her family wants to rally the community to keep searching. Reporter Walter Perez from our sister station WP BI has the story. I want you to come back. Eight year old Camilla Allah says is actually do so his aunt but family members say they're more like sisters that's why Camilla endorses brother Manuel held up signs of support as family and friends held a news conference today. To announce another community search effort this coming Sunday. Tools his mother was here today but the missing little girl's grandmother spoke on her behalf. That some of cannabis and amp T says to all for supporting us we say thank you for all you're doing for a us the truth is we are going through a tough time but we will never give up hope. It was more than five weeks ago when five year old tools they Alec as was reported missing. From bridge than city park while playing with family and friends. Investigators recently released the sketch of a man whom they consider a possible witness but no one has been named a suspect in her disappearance and there is no new information about this case sort of spiral is beginning he was family pastor Bernardo Garcia says quote. All parents who have children can imagine the turmoil this family is dealing. That's why we need everyone's continuing support and family friend Jackie Rodriguez says the Allah vez a still have hope. But it's getting tougher with each passing week. See in them days go by and was Lillie answers. When no leads with the nothing is just. Parikh and then day by day now this will be an all volunteer search effort volunteers are asked to meet here at the park at 9 AM on Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.