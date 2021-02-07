Transcript for Search and rescue efforts resume in Surfside as Hurricane Elsa takes aim

Not urgent search for survivors has resumed and Surfside Florida officials temporarily had halted operations at due to fears of the remaining structure that it could collapse. President Biden visited with first responders yesterday he met privately as well with families are waiting for news of their loved ones. ABC's charmer all is live now in Surfside. So Trevor what's the latest there. Well Dierker were about fifteen minutes away from the latest update from officials in this will be the first one it. Sense yesterday evening when they informed us that that search and rescue operation had resumed. Had been pause for about fifteen hours yesterday do you cheese structural stability concerns. We know that that is still on the mind of these officials but they have been able to at least continued in an altered fashion. And because we hadn't gotten those updates we had to pause the number of people were confirmed dead and number of people who have been on accounted for. Have remained the same we'll see if that numbers updated because we do know that over night. A rescue worker told our affiliate WP LG that a separate rescue worker who was meeting in the search uncovered the body of his own daughter. In the rubble. We'll have to hear if that is confirmed from officials that heart breaking news right now of course the death poll stands at eighteen. And we can tell you that our crews we hear overnight. Did say that they saw a lot of activity so we're waiting on that update on and on top of just. Whether or not more people were found perhaps rescued whether more bodies were uncovered and then also what the plan is moving forward. As now hurricane else that continues to advance toward Florida Deirdre. Yet Trevor OK so well depend and you obviously throughout the day for those updates but in the meantime. How did officials made the decision to resume the rescue efforts. Because their worst structure all integrity concerns. And fears that their alliance more lives could be lost. Yes and that's the reason that they had to pause those operations because stay on top of hearing some loud crack they noticed a column shifting as much as a foot and there was some. Foundational changing as well they have stressed. That they've been taking this operation very cautiously and that they've had structural engineers who have been on the scene that are continuously analyzing that building. To make sure they're not putting these rescue workers further at risk. That may need to be because after what Surfside has already suffered. That would just be devastating to lose more people in the search and rescue operations but what has changed Deirdre is that moving forward now officials say they are likely. To demolish what his were still standing of the Champlain tower south itself. That is something that's going to probably happen in a piece by piece fashion obviously you cannot just. Have that demolition when they are continuing the search rescue operation we have some meat from the surrounding areas. However with the advancement of hurricane else that it might put a bit of a timer on this operation too because you don't want to lead an unstable buildings still standing. Would potentially high winds moving in. We expect to get some updated details on their contingency plans they have been planning on this. For several days now so they're not necessarily caught off guard by this inclement weather that might begin coming. But we're hoping to get some added details once this briefing begins in about ten minutes. OK so in time as they just going back to this point about hurricane Alice sack gaining as of the moments before the area out or potentially aiming for the area. What are officials saying so far this morning. Well something. As of now that they are just stressing they are keeping a very close watch on the storm because if you talk to any meteorologist including our own. Right now there is a lot of variability in the path of this hurricane in the state allowed in the Caribbean the Kohn pat that it had that it has so far. Surfside and Miami is technically inside of it that we're talking about it 200 mile wide stretch that the storm could go. So at this point it's sort of planning for a lot of different circumstances of blood officials have been saying they say they will be ready. For anything including a worst case scenario where it where to continue. To strengthen them where where to potentially make landfall as a hurricane Dave essentially just insisted. That they have these plans ready that they'll be able to take care of both the search and rescue operation. And they want to continue to make sure that they're taking care of the remaining citizens who still live here. Because they'll also potentially be at risk if a strong hurricane were to make landfall Deirdre. Having said that because this storm is still so far away they cannot yet. Release definitive plans as to how they are going to handle it beyond the fact that they do say. That they are looking to move forward with the plans to tear down what's still standing on this Howard in her. Trevor thank you so much Trevor opt in Surfside Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.