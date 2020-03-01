Transcript for Search suspended for girl swept away in Lake Michigan

Eliza trainer was from the east side of the state in Flint and just one day after her first trip to Lake Michigan where she was swept away in the water. Her friends came here to remember. He during the doors just prior by the commodity look differently so many of their good times were together. On the water allies and willing come up toward Kevin and we both knew everything now sixteen year old Eliza trainers best friend and her family walked the beach with flowers carrying only her memory. Very kind spirited girl. Fun loving. People are on the walk to beach just in case trainer was walking appear with her friend's brother when the two were taken by the water. He was able to get out and he quickly called 911 we conducted searches along the shoreline. In the rocks the best we could up and on the towards the north crews comb the shoreline and off road vehicles throughout the date and helicopters flew over for hours but the waves slamming the state park here. And suspended the search. Precluding us from billionaire bowed out there were put divers or anybody else in the water this time. The weather's actually severe enough as well that I can't use any in my. Tool to get out there. The park is closed at dusk in the DNR is under staffed during the winter. So the gates often stay open. It's not meant for people to be walking. Certainly would be rendered water levels there's definitely a safe place to. We know the search has turned to a recovery effort but they wanted to be where Eliza woods filling their luck on the shore cheated kids. Screaming miss.

