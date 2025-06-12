Sen. Alex Padilla speaks after being forcibly removed from DHS Press Conference

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was physically removed from the room when he tried to interrupt Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference in Los Angeles.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live