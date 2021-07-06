Transcript for Could Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition mean the end of Democrats’ voting rights bill?

The battle over voting rights in congress in a new op Ed democratic senator Joseph Manchin of West Virginia writes in his hometown paper quote. The fundamental right to vote has itself become overly politicized. As result mention says he will not support the election reform bill known as the for the people act unless it has bipartisan support. ABC's political director Rick Klein joins us now for more on this. But the magic doesn't live Democrats can't afford to lose a single vote but while mansion says he won't vote for the for the people act right now and that same up ahead. He does urged support for the John Lewis voting rights act what do you make of that. Ya Diana the power of one minute 5050 senate and that's just it it would connections that says no that it's done extent that HR one cannot pass the senate. I can't even get close is a matter fact out because mansion is also saying he's not eliminate the filibuster. I he's been saying these things for months but the timing here is significant. I just this Connell Harris is to is tasked with trying to find a solution the biggest a priority for Democrats when it comes to voting rights. Is now off the table so yes attention comes to the zoo the John Lewis voting rights act. NASA says he's open to supporting it but keep in mind in this op Ed he's not actually citing any policy reasons for opposing HR one he says. The lack of bipartisanship itself is a problem so the even you have to assume based on that that if Democrats hope to get the jobless voting rights act or anything else. But for that matter through Joseph mansion it's gonna mean having to pick up some Republican support that he's going to be challenged now and that's where the starting place has to be for Democrats. And as you mentioned he says in the south that as well that he won't support eliminating the Seles didn't the senate filibuster rule. In order to pass the for the people act which some Democrats were hoping for and you of course are accused Democrats of demonizing the filibuster and conveniently ignoring. How it has been critical to protecting Democrats in the past we think this does for the larger debate over the filibuster. Well his signal was that the debate is over because it's less you have all the Democrats in favor of eliminating it filibuster. I don't have filibuster or changes and any at least center their mansion and senator cinema Arizona full on record saying they're not gonna eliminated in this really comes after months and months of lobbying we've even had ad campaigns in their home states trying to urge him to reconsider I may continue to shut the door at some point. Democrats are gonna have to take his no for an answer because the alternative. You to alienate Joseph mansion museum becoming a Republican which he might have lots of political reasons. To want to do but his money six to the party has launched a 5050 senate they're not going to get this and that means if you're Biden in the White House right now you have to recalibrate your agenda. Around what realistically you can pass with just fifty votes through different procedural means and anything else is gonna meet having defined not just Joseph mansion. But ten Republicans supporting it to break a potential filibuster. You know Hinrich I couldn't help but notice it did Joseph mansion talks about how the right to vote is being politicized said there are a lot of Americans today who would not be able to vote. Had it not been politicized as a political system was rigged against them for so long voting is is part of politics politics. Has lot of politics in a good let's go to white as president of their James Jen Saki. She should president I still want to move forward on this he's open and willing to work with anyone to enact common sense reforms. So are you what are the president's next steps you given. Really did the Republican Party now is defined by its determination. To. Buy into Donald Trump's yeah baseless charges that the election system is riven with fraud. And a rock solid opposition to do anything to expand the franchise to secure. He and Terry this is an area where Joseph Biden is box and a little bit by his own rhetoric he. That's talked about the Republican a voting voting reforms is worse than Jim Crow. I am on American even so the response of the Democrats has been HR one. Now that's off the table and injustice just less than a week ago. I he called out senators senators cinema as head of the mansion. Is saying that he voted with Republicans more than Democrats a lot of people question the political wisdom of that at that time this if you view this is something of a backlash to it it just lays starkly. What the math is so there are things that you can do legislatively potentially this John Lewis voting rights act which restore some of the protections that were in place. On using Supreme Court precedent previously you can also use that the Biden Justice Department which I anticipate what happened very extensively. To try to assure access to the ballot including in states that are passing these new restrictions but. The big hole the big expectation the speed federal overhaul of voting rights that has been known as HR one of its debt. When here they're voting rights act. Past and bipartisan majorities from 1965 until the Supreme Court stepped in decided to. Strike and got it a key provision their meanwhile president Biden expected to resume negotiations with the Republicans. On his infrastructure plan last week Republicans brought a nearly one trillion dollar counter offer to the table compared to buys one point seven trillion dollar plan. Just looks to me like that's old fashion deal in the middle there somewhere do you see a compromise in this anytime soon. Well you know dust off field jokes about infrastructure weeping every week as it feels like it right now today's actually the deadline that's up. That. I'll hot you're right you could look at these numbers but the question really is a trust. Bob Republicans I don't trust the White House here to keep out things that aren't. Considered to be core infrastructure and Democrats definitely have a lot of skepticism about whether Republicans are genuinely seeking a solution either just edging the goal post just tiny bit tiniest of bit. Of the pay force become a big issue as well. I think people probably more pessimistic about the prospects of a deal than they were even last week we'll have to see at today's meeting goes in and whether we're just gonna be. A moving those deadlines over and over again Terry. He has like they forgot how to how to do their jobs just make. Laws of the American people clearly want. Rick Klein thanks very much as always for your insight.

