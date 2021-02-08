Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Kelly caught up with some Americans impacted by this recent surge in cove in nineteen cases take a listen. Forget all the stupidity all Paula anti fractures and a left. Turn where they get their information is completely wrong. So I'm new eleven nurses and in my family and stuff and everything so. And people die in self defense is what works and. As far as messes it I would like you want to people that live vaccine hasn't it likely where. I know there's a lot of stuff out there yet between victim and waved through this so much from both sides. But if you're hesitating and it's not because. I like your health is going to be affected by the vaccine a war. Anything like that appear hesitant. And it's just more about like these side effects or things like that just do it because. A sore arm. A small feedburner. Sick for a game is better than. Having your local news they have to bury you. Did not coming home to your kids what it's also been doesn't. It's not worth it. It's just yeah. And while the US has finally hit that milestone of 70% of adults vaccinated. ABC news political director Rick Klein. Rice at the pandemic is testing Biden's commitment to. Bob follow both the science and also to be honest and transparent about cove in nineteen Rick says that America. How Biden as said was coming back together on the fourth of July neither coming back and door together at this point reclined joining us now and record is getting news apparently. Senator Lindsey Graham. South Carolina senator has tested positive for Kobe nineteen what do we know. Security was vaccinated he says he's had felt some symptoms over the weekend got tested and he does indeed have Kobe nineteen he says he's glad he got back say because he's assumes that his assent as being part of it worse. If he were not he also says he will be quarantining for ten days curious addressing the senate has different rules and house. Mass marrying rest weary is much more common and much more forced. In the senate and it is in the house. I additionally the senate does not promote voting like it has gone in the house so the senator Graham will now for the next ten days be. Not bear thankfully for many the other senators although there were working through the weekend that he felt those symptoms early on so it's not clear how many he might have expose on the floor of the senate again masks were being warned so we're just we're just getting this information this afternoon. I will continue to follow it meanwhile as we mentioned the president's been having a hard time following the science and also being very honest about Kobe nineteen. Why is he facing these challenges when it comes to getting the nation vaccinated right now. Bull run for one the science is changing the virus is changing what we know about it what we know about the vaccines efficacy has changed I think it was it an initial reluctance by authorities to recognize. How how severe breakthroughs could be. I think the conflicting information would just weeks removed from the CDC saying that up that vaccinated individuals would not have to Wear masks then reversing themselves it's confusing to a lot of people. To understand look on his own you live in what the local and state regulations are how it interacts with the federal guidance. And in addition to that you've had some Republicans who. I have said look we're trying to go out there and convince people to get vaccinated if you're also telling them that they need to continue to Wear a mask if that's a mixed message I think I'd like to see the president also focus on permanent authorization for the vaccines or remove that from the equation. It is very difficult and I think it's telling that even now. Anthony found she and and president Biden bulls say. That lock downs are not party equation that they are off the table we just don't know what the science is going to lead so they may end up having to turn to reverse themselves even on that red line that they've drawn. And Rick meanwhile some landlords and tenants were already back in court today after the federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Is again calling on the White House to extend the moratorium saying the new surgeon code would cases makes a critical. We caught I would some Americans who are risk of losing their homes let's listen. That they analysts don't pay someone gets the more time. To where she can because the house to mark and effective. Limited time comes. To find something. The last thing I want is for myself my kids to be. Sitting in a shelter. Walt pandemic it's going through because we'll spread through there like wild fire before. The property owners particularly smaller ones that have had to deal with fat and do not have that income stream coming in. It's been like changing from that for every dollar rent we collect 9192. Cents of that goes back out into the economy. Tax payments for mortgages full insurance payments to pay personnel to run the properties were. Over the week and apartment. Conflicts so we got there not boys review my least they didn't say it was not aiming at they actually didn't give a reason at all. They just need think email message. We're sorry to actually fingers. So my intentions my obligations is to take care my responsibilities. And I want to be able to provide for my daughter out once and one day have a home. On that I could call my home mom but right now is just very difficult for every week. All right some people affected by the eviction moratorium different sizes there Rick the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. We'll give a presentation tomorrow on the crisis so what's the latest on what we're gonna hear from yellen and and can the White House single handedly extend this as blow she's asking. Diane is really interest thing out of the statement just out from the white house Press Secretary Jen Saki moments ago. I said that the president has asked the CDC to find whatever legal justifications it can to extend the moratorium perhaps citing. The new variant now we do have a Supreme Court ruling that it ended the moratorium at the end of last month but. Without congressional action you have that in effect but he's asking the CDC to go scrub the books again. I and and Jen Saki saying also that is so far they have not found that legal authority it's a really stark admission of the powerlessness of the administration to act on its own. At the same time. They are letting people know landlords know that there are federal and state programs that are available for them that they can apply for to try to bridge the gap that. That renters in about a third of the third of the of the news this is about a third of all ranchers nationwide right now are covered by state or local moratoriums. Biden also calling on statements and local authorities to extend their moratoriums try to show that the White House is not. On aware of this but not right now or offering any kind of a solution that would in that would help the millions of of both landlords that haven't been paid as well as the either renters that's out right now face this prospect so. Is a dire situation Democrats of course control congress but they have not been able to Muster the numbers the past this. And so far mostly what the White House is talking about is talking about it the bully pulpit letting people know about the options up more than dead action. Edge of seeing here in the house speaker calling on the White House to do something that we know congress can do. If they would just. Be able to get it together and and get this pass in the meantime we are gonna hear from from Janet Yellen again so curious so what we're gonna hear from her. Before I then go ahead and ask you about this in for show. Action plan. Yeah out of the White House is trying to prepare as much as it can around the treasury secretary's announcement. Hoping that they're able to bring some good news to people so far though they haven't been able to bring anything that is stated that's really concrete to the table. The federal agencies are now under the direction of president Biden looking for what they can do trying to find the options and I think. You know this of it's a relevant point in this is easy to see a landlord as the bad guy in a situation like that the many of them are small business men and women. Read they depend on that income as well and right now is not a time anyone wants to be kicked out of anything given that the new threats that are that are posed by the belted Aaron. And the senate Rick also unveiled a Texan that one trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill and includes 110 billion for roads and bridges. 39 billion for public transit 65 billion to expand broadband Internet it's now headed for debate on the senate floor so what parents prospect. Look at pretty good in the senate out things may last a while we heard from the senate Republican leader who's actually among the Republicans who. Voted to start the debate is that we're not gonna be rushed into this process we want to have an opportunity to amend this but given how carefully crafted this. Other packages it's hard to imagine that there's going to be major substantial changes when you already have. About by about two thirds of the senate behind it you don't want to tinker too much around the edges it will take awhile and then. The bigger but how hurdle could very well be to house once again over in the house speaker Pelosi and many of her allies on the progressive side it said. We're not going to take this up and less. We know the senate is going to pass that much larger infrastructure package that the Democrats are pushing on their own without Republicans so there's a lot of complicated choreography but doll lot of celebration is well on Capitol Hill. For a rare bipartisan breakthrough this took place over the weekend all right ABC's political director Rick Clyde thank you. Thanks Sam.

