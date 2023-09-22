Sen. Menendez faces backlash after bombshell bribery indictment

ABC News' Juju Chang spoke with former Rep. John Katko about the indictment against Sen. Robert Menendez, D-NJ, including images showing stacks of money and gold bars he allegedly received.

September 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live