Sen. Ted Cruz: Trump has reached 'fork in the road' on tariffs

ABC News' Eva Pilgrim spoke with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, about President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, his handling of the economy and immigration and Cruz's efforts to combat deepfake porn.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live