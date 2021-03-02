Sen. Tim Kaine on COVID relief: ‘There's a lot of ways to get to bipartisan'

More
Sen. Tim Kaine talks about bipartisan COVID relief, the prospect of Democrats going it alone and what may be the most viable option for former President Donald Trump.
6:05 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Tim Kaine on COVID relief: ‘There's a lot of ways to get to bipartisan'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:05","description":"Sen. Tim Kaine talks about bipartisan COVID relief, the prospect of Democrats going it alone and what may be the most viable option for former President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75645576","title":"Sen. Tim Kaine on COVID relief: ‘There's a lot of ways to get to bipartisan'","url":"/US/video/sen-tim-kaine-covid-relief-lot-ways-bipartisan-75645576"}