Senate advances 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

After the Senate advanced President Trump's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl breaks down the path ahead for possible passage.

June 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live