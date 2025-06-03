Senate considers Michael Boren to lead Forest Service, despite clashing with agency

President Donald Trump's nominee to oversee the U.S. Forest Service has a history of clashing with the very agency that he could soon be leading.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live