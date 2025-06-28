Senate considering fate of GOP spending bill

Senators are working through the weekend on the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"- and while Democrats can't stop the bill on their own, they do have a new plan to slow down the process.

June 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live