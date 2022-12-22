Senate passes $1.7T spending bill, including more aid for Ukraine

The Senate on Thursday passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill, aimed at averting a government shutdown next year and sending more help to Ukraine as it continues to beat back Russian forces.

December 22, 2022

