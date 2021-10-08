Transcript for Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill

Senators as a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill this morning one trillion dollar package is focused on roads bridges railways and broadband Internet. And is expected to pass the senate but it has a long way to go in the house congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is on the hill with the latest on Mac good morning Rachel. Diane good morning after weeks of negotiations and several long nights here on Capitol Hill the senate is now just hours away from passing the bipartisan infrastructure package. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer saying this is the first time in decades Republicans and Democrats. Have come together on a package would like this this is one trillion dollars that includes a hundred in ten billion. For roads and bridges 39 billion for public transit and 65 billion to expand broadband Internet. This is only half way there it it could face some challenges ahead. The house is already out on a recess Democrats. Hold a razor thin majority and progressive Democrats say they will not built for this bipartisan package. Unless congress passes a much larger 11. They are now eyeing a package that is 3.5 trillion dollars. This simple of the lot listed Democrat priorities everything from universal pre K it's a funding for free community college. As well as billions to fight climate change Democrats have laid the ground work now to pass this on their own. But even her own party unified on that price tag Diane will be a significant challenge. Sure well Rachel Scott and Washington thank you a looks pretty ABC's political directorate climb thriller that more on this so Rick if this bill passes it then goes the house but. As Rachel mentioned it's got a little bit of a battle ahead there. Yet Diana battle with the police you've got house progressives and even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is who we're not gonna take this vote op we don't really care what the senate does. On this bill unless we also know that there's a much larger so called human infrastructure package several trillion dollars war that would also pass and that is an unsure item in the senate. A not to mention going back to the house so this is a major achievement if this victory goes through for Democrats it's an improbable achievement it's possibly could get up off towards a seventy senators voting for it. That does not make it a done deal and right now. Progressives feel empowered emboldened and they are going to exert some of the political muscle if and when this bill arrives over on their side of the capitol. And that that three and a half trillion dollar human infrastructure package which is now really a budget read to look resolution. It includes social programs stings a focus on family climate health care the Democrats are trying to pass that with a simple majority. Do they have everyone on board to do that. It's unclear word were still several months away from. The over the real rubber meeting the road on that we know that the senate Democrats generally say that they're okay with this but that price tag. Has spooked some moderates that has them wondering about it they also. How real fears of political repercussions if everything in that package goes through we've heard senator Bernie Sanders the either the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee just yesterday. Liken this to the biggest expansion in in the government since the new deal. That's a good thing if your progressive and maybe isn't a great thing if you're a moderate and certainly not if your Republican. And despite the bipartisanship that we're seeing with this package today. The expectation is that there will be zero Republicans in the senate who support this solid bid is much larger bill. I even the moderates saying the price tag way too high it is going to necessitate in their mind tax increases. So that's up quite a big bet the Democrats are making and as you mentioned it's not clear they even have the votes on their own. So as you touched on some progressives in the house they want assurances that the senate can approve. That larger though social programs in that budget bill before they support this trillion dollar bipartisan package so. How does that work particularly since you're saying that budget bill is still months away so could this delay or even Dee rail the bipartisan bill that's in front of them right now. Felony they most certainly could because if that if that if they from the house they're not what it take this up unless they know things are moving at a senate. It could be well into September even beyond before we have a clear sense of what is in this package. Much less of the Democrats remain united around it and fought in the final answers may rest with the on elected senate parliamentarian we have seen this movie before. How we saw earlier this year when the parliamentarian said a minimum wage increase could not be part of this. Other senate has pretty strict rules of its own and what you can and can include as part of his budget process. I and that means that there may be some things go by they go by the wayside to taking things like immigration reform as part of this Lotta folks want it but it's not clear whether it's gonna pass. The procedural hurdles that it needs so a long way to go Diane despite a data top it again would probably mark one of the biggest victories you can imagine for Democrats these days. So close a bipartisan. Ship technique but still also are just what ABC news political director Clyde always great daddy Rick thank you.

