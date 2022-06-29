Former senator warns far right groups poses threats to rewrite the Constitution

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with former Sen. Russ Feingold about his new book “The Constitution in Jeopardy” on efforts to amend the Constitution through a new constitutional convention.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live