Was serial killer Israel Keyes' artwork a murderous calling card?

Israel Keyes left 11 skulls drawings signaling he may have killed 11 people.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live