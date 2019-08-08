Transcript for More severe storms expected in Midwest, Northeast

Time now for a look at your weather for this Thursday morning. This tornado touchdown in Springfield New Jersey video shows how hard it was to drive in the area with to read their lying around the storm also flooded roads across the Philadelphia area and as far north as Connecticut. Several people had to be rescued airport delays were up to five hours long. Lightning was a concern around Norfolk Virginia where. Church was hit but no major damage. Today's temperatures hot across the south cooler in the midwest look at Great Falls, Montana a high of 94.

