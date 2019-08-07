Transcript for Severe storms expected from Rockies to the Midwest

Now the Gulf Coast is on alert for tropical storm that may form late this week we'll get the forecast in just a moment but first over the weekend police. Reported a touchdown Wyoming including this one near Laramie and respect so pro camera off a roof of a car. A bolt of lightning struck a racing self put him Boston wow it's incredible video there the boat named perseverance. The Bible to do that it was supposed to compete and one of the region's most prestigious selling rates as yesterday but that did not happen. A tornado in southern New Jersey cause quite a mess in suburban Philadelphia some buildings were also damaged but there are no reports of injuries. Most of the East Coast from Pennsylvania down to the Gulf Coast will see thunderstorms today the rest of the gulf will be hazy hot he meant. Severe storms also stretched from north Texas right up to the Canadian border. And great weather in the west.

