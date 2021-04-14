More severe weather expected in Gulf states

A stalled frontal system responsible for the severe weather along the Gulf Coast Tuesday will not be going anywhere soon.
0:41 | 04/14/21

Transcript for More severe weather expected in Gulf states
And never looking it Wednesday whether. Some parts of Louisiana saw up to five inches of rain and there's more on the way today. Heavy rain is expected across the deep south flash flood watches are posted across the region. Elsewhere winter storm warnings are posted in the Rockies worked fifteen inches of snow or possible. Meanwhile and the southwest windy and dry conditions mean there's a high risk for fires. Checking today's high temperatures 88 in Phoenix near fifty. Around the Great Lakes and New England 65 in Seattle and Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

