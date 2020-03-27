Transcript for Severe weather expected to hit the Midwest

First let's take a look at your weather for this Friday morning. It's been a rough night in the middle of the country as powerful storms moved through Kansas and Missouri some areas solve large hail and strong winds more violent weather is expected in that area tonight. Including possible tornadoes checking today's high temperatures sixty's across the plains and along parts of the East Coast. Eighties and Miami Atlanta not anti war lens. Fifties around the Great Lakes and 40s for the Pacific. North the west's up here in New York 6468. In the nation's capital.

