Severe weather expected Northeast, new storm to hit South

In the last two days there have been 14 reported tornadoes in four states from Texas to Florida.
0:35 | 04/21/20

Powerful storms moved through the Puerto panhandle bringing heavy winds hail and rain to palm city. The storms spawned at least three tornadoes in the state including this one moving across interstate 75. South of Gainesville two lanes were closed while workers remove debris. And check out this picture lightning striking the Bank of America plaza in Atlanta. Looking at today's high temperatures sixty's and seventy's and the East Coast eighties and the world isn't Dallas 75 in Southern California.

