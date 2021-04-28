Transcript for More severe weather expected in South

Turned out to the weather tornado Alley in Texas is living up to its name the National Weather Service has posted a new warning. About severe storms near the Texas Oklahoma border later today Storm Chasers got dangerously close to one twister yesterday. I out of it. I. Those guys were not injured and there were no reports of damage from that twister and other video shows a different storm chaser driving inside with the intense winds. Surrounding the car. Meanwhile the southwest heavy winds fueled several wildfires missiles is seen as one couple escaped from a wildfire near Kingman Arizona. The smoke and flames coming dangerously close hundreds of homes were evacuated. And in New Mexico the so called Three Rivers wildfire in Lincoln County doubled in size Tuesday. Whenever lucky Wednesday whether. A troubling sign for California's drought wild flowers. Are growing in a dry lake bed near Sacramento that entire area is usually covered by water there's no rain there today the entire West Coast we'll actually be dry. The Rockies could get another foot of snell and as we mentioned more tornadoes are possible today for parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Heavy rain is expected from the central plains to New England. 59 in Boston today but it will feel more like mid summer the New York to the deep south around seventy. In the northwest.

