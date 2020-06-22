Transcript for Severe weather in Heartland, excessive heat West

Now for a look at your weather for this Monday morning. Some severe storms rolled across Birmingham Alabama. One person was killed when a tree fell onto a house wins were over forty miles an hour. More rain is expected there today in severe storms could be in store across the region tomorrow. Checking today's conditions and temperatures that will be. In the high eighties across the southeast and all the way to New York both Denver and Kansas City get to 81 Portland in Salt Lake City reach 86 today 78. In LA 97 in Albuquerque.

