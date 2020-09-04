Transcript for Severe weather moves into the Northeast, the Deep South

Powerful tornadoes hit the heartland overnight including one in Arkansas south of Jonesboro. At least one home was destroyed some injuries are reported. And in central Illinois gusting winds blew over three tractor trailers on two highways and see if there on your school rain. That severe weather is now stretching from Tennessee to Pennsylvania and the Great Lakes meanwhile more rain and snow. Is on tap for the west high temperatures will only be in the forties for the upper midwest. Fifties in that northeast.

