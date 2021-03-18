Transcript for Severe weather tears through the south

And dangers he joins me live now from Jackson Mississippi. With more on all is ginger good morning where are these storms headed now what can people expect. Pretty wild damage didn't see behind me that in the giant trees that has sliced this house. Until I've seen a lot of homes sliced into by trees in my day as early as Kelly seven of these giant branches that are not up for what happened diameter Cintas of the big lunch. Fortunately in the family that was inside this house would not injure and they were able to crawl out of a window to escape and they are so thankful to be okay and that kind of sentiment fell spurs so many because there's could have been much worse and that's the not process that goes through but we have a lot of warning and thankfully a lot of those big beastly tornadoes stayed pretty girl I wanna take you to the map though because we're not done I don't want anyone to let their guard down of their in South Carolina our Georgia this morning in the panhandle of Florida their Apalachicola overthrew the bend. Up and the central Georgia still have tornado watches I anticipate these will extend as we move east as the front moves east during the day and now line it could bring not just the damaging winds in excess of sixty which by the way in all it took to take history into this house so it doesn't take a lot when you got saturated soil and then. Anywhere from Riley back down to Savannah and definitely along the coast A looks at Wilmington some of our. Friends and New Bern need to be on the look at a some of the cells are to make their way up this afternoon and evening. Most importantly it's just have a way to get that warning when you know it's coming you can prepare yourself. No weather radios at the basked having that second layer of help on your cell phone making sure those alerts are turned on and then on top of that. Milling and just calling telling friends and made sure that they now because we can't just assume that everybody's got net. Thankfully it looks like. That warning and people taking it seriously really helped this time Diane. We have those warnings for mere ginger and advice from you. May have saved last last night thanks for that ginger zee in Jackson Mississippi thanks ginger.

