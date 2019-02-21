Transcript for Same-sex couple denied tax prep

Alien semi at the Brazil saying it's something they've only heard about. I never thought it would happen to them we are pretty upset about it was shocking news somebody that I got you for four years they were preparing to file their taxes for the very first time. As a married couple. But the owner of Carter tax service in Russia bill that does taxes out of a building near her home refused to help them we told her we were fair filing. Jury and she said that she couldn't do it because it was against the Bible and against her beliefs where just like I can't think she just can't Patterson and that you know. And you know marriage equality has been them all the land since 2015. So it doesn't seem like. Places should be able to kick you out of in other establishment or their vessels just because of whom he spent your life. In Indiana there is no state why protection for LG BTQ people from discrimination. There are different jurisdictions though the half protections but according to an IU law professor that we talked with. Most have nine that's something Samantha and Bailey now hope to change its not about. Her business or. Anything to do it her really it's just we wind equal protective rights and means we want to be able to go somewhere. And know that worried Meserve we can walk into our restaurant and her Chanel and be told to leave because they don't like who I walk and in like that's we just want that changed. In response to our questions about this storing NT five Cokie owner Carter tax service says. He LG BT want respect for at their beliefs but she's asking the question. Where's the respect for her beliefs in a statement five cope goes on to say she is a Christian and believes marriage is between one may end. And one woman she says she was respectful to Ximian Ben Bailey. In told them where she they could get their taxes prepared. Nickel creek fame RTV six.

