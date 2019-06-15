Transcript for Sex offender used ride-share to transport victim

It is shocking even seasoned law enforcement officers are stunned. The thirteen year old Kansas girl ended up at the Bellevue home of registered sex offender Nicholas a. Before. A young child. A thirteen year old to get into a stranger's vehicle in the middle of the night. And be transported for hours into a different state. Bellevue police say 34 year old Avery met the girl on social media sites and that he ordered and paid for the ride with left. A trip that was almost 200 miles across state lines you're charged with the felony count. Avery appeared before a circuit county judge Monday charged with first degree sexual assault of a child. The Shawnee county Kansas sheriff's office tells me it is investigating the lift driver. Lift spokeswoman Lauren Alexander says the right sharing company is ready to assist with the investigation. And calls the allegations deeply disturbing. In a statement she wrote safety is fundamental to lift and as soon as we learned about what happened. We disabled the passenger account. Unaccompanied minors are not permitted on the platform we reached out to the driver to reiterate this policy. Alexander referred me to the lift website an age requirement policy which says you have to be eighteen to use their service. It says if a driver believes a passenger might be under age at the driver may ask the passenger to confirm their age and canceled a trip. It's unclear what happened between the girl and a driver and why she ended up in Nebraska.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.