Transcript for Sex offenders sue over Halloween signs

We county and a sex offenders who are suing a county sheriff in Georgia. Over a warning this Halloween local sex offenders or told that signs we place in their yards warning people not to trick or treat at their houses. A judge is expected to rule today on whether the signs are privacy violation. This morning county sheriff and a group of sex offenders facing off in court over a Halloween warning everybody needs and Hank. It's just to better protecting it mainly. The Bucks County Georgia sheriff's office placing these signs in sex offenders yards last Halloween discouraging trick or traders the large white sign reading. No trick or treating this address a community safety message from county sheriff Gary long. I think shed my kids act like say they're got a that it helps you know I send. It's changed it's keeping kids site. But now sex offenders have filed a lawsuit hoping to stop the share from doing it again this year. The and that they were not given a chance to refuse putting signs up according to the lawsuit one deputy told an offender he could be arrested if he removed the sign from his yard. An attorney representing the sex offenders says placing signs on private property violates multiple legal and constitutional rights. But sure flung is vowing to fight for the signs. Writing on FaceBook regardless of the judge's ruling I will do everything within the letter of the law to protect the children of this community. This sex offenders are also seeking compensation for quote. The stress fear and humiliation that the signs cause last year.

