Shea Moisture and Sundial Brands are stepping in to aide the COVID-19 emergency

More
Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial Brands, discussed the company’s $1 million relief fund to help minority business owners.
3:47 | 04/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shea Moisture and Sundial Brands are stepping in to aide the COVID-19 emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:47","description":"Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial Brands, discussed the company’s $1 million relief fund to help minority business owners.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70146506","title":"Shea Moisture and Sundial Brands are stepping in to aide the COVID-19 emergency","url":"/US/video/shea-moisture-sundial-brands-stepping-aide-covid-19-70146506"}