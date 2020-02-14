Shelf cloud moves over Virginia

More
The weather pattern created an overcast sky over Smith Mountain Lake.
0:45 | 02/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shelf cloud moves over Virginia
Yeah. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"The weather pattern created an overcast sky over Smith Mountain Lake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68992284","title":"Shelf cloud moves over Virginia","url":"/US/video/shelf-cloud-moves-virginia-68992284"}