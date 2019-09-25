Shelter dog finally adopted after man moves in with her

The 3-year-old terrier mix, Queen, was adopted after spending 400 days at a Kansas shelter.
1:07 | 09/25/19

I could not believe she'd been years long and she is a perfectly sweet dog. I just can't figure out why she's not getting adopted. I just you don't.

