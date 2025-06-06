Sheriff accused of running 'massive' gambling ring

Marcos Lopez, 56, was charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering in connection with what prosecutors called a "massive" illegal gambling operation.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live