Sheriff padlocks NYC pub infamous for flouting COVID-19 restrictions

Mac's Public House in Staten Island, where its owner repeatedly defied the governor's COVID-19 restrictions, was padlocked after reportedly serving alcohol without a license again.
0:21 | 03/28/21

