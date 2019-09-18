Transcript for Sheriff plotted to kill own deputy: DA

Sheriff in North Carolina has accused of plotting to murder his own deputy in connection with the races reporting. Investigators say sheriff Brandel Wilkens was caught discussing the possible murder of years earlier. That deputy had to threaten to release recordings of Wilkins using resource racial slurs prosecutors say sheriff Wilkens may be removed from office. Before he goes to trial. Certainly there are procedures under state law lets people can petition to remove the share off. The charity that's something that they will have to review. And consider I think it's also a matter how much of the criminal investigation are we in a position to share with them at this point. Wilkens faces two counts of obstruction of justice. He's now free on 20000 dollars bond.

