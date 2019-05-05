Transcript for Sheriff's deputy allegedly knocks man to ground after encouraging the man to slap him

In video obtained by Eyewitness News a questionable chain a B been dating back to September 30 of last year. We've learned Harris county sheriff's deputies were called this I hop on the Katy freeway. For a disturbance on relayed it to what happens next. One deputy becomes engaged with the 61 year old man. The man slap is followed by more forceful one from the deputy that knocks him to the ground. He was cuffed and taken to jail and charged with interfering with duties of a public servant. The next day charges were dismissed a magistrate found no probable cause. Look at the size difference we watch the video with Leary Carson an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Houston downtown and retired federal. Agent he was looking to set him up so he could hit him and arrest them that's what he did and all of that. If not illegal as determined by the district attorney it's going to be in violation which departmental policy. But we've learned that deputy has been on the job ever since and has faced no disciplinary action. In February we started asking questions and arresting video last month we learned an internal affairs investigation was under way. Since the findings of that investigation had been afforded to the district attorney's office for review says the sheriff's department spokesman. Once the DA's office has determined whether criminal charges are warranted. The case will be presented to the sheriff's administrative disciplinary committee to determine whether any policies were violated and whether disciplinary action is appropriate. In that arrest there was no reason for any violence whatsoever. According to department records the deputy has one use of force that letter of reprimand in his fourteen years on the job. The reprimand for not reporting his use of force during an arrest Carson says letting this go could send the wrong message. The behaviors egregious. And the idea of disciplinary action this descended deterrence message not only to that deputy put to all the other deputies in the department that that conduct is an appropriate will not be allowed. Jessica eight. Teen I don't.

