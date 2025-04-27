Sheriff's deputy killed during shootout in Georgia

Police said the shooting suspect James Blake Montgomery, who died during the standoff, also left one deputy hospitalized.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live