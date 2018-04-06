Sheriff's deputy takes suspect down with cans of baked beans

Maj. Jimmy Stanford sneaked behind the hammer-wielding suspect at a grocery store and hit him with two cans of baked beans, authorities said.
0:29 | 06/04/18

