Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter sentenced to 57 months in prison

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on charges related to stealing nearly $17 million from the Dodgers player.

February 6, 2025

