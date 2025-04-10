Shoplifting suspect kills man in hit-and-run outside store: Sheriff

Authorities said they're searching for a man who allegedly shoplifted from a discount store before killing a man in a hit-and-run in the store's parking lot.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live