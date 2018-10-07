5 shot dead in home including 3 kids under 8 years old

Five people, including three children younger than 8, were found shot dead in a Delaware home, authorities said.
0:24 | 07/10/18

Transcript for 5 shot dead in home including 3 kids under 8 years old
Are following breaking news at a Delaware where police are investigating the deaths. Of a family of five new Wilmington 42 year old husband his 41 you'll wife and their three children. All found shot to death inside our house. The husband told a neighbor the day before you'd just lost his job it was having marital problems but police have not said that. They think oh what they know what looked to the killings nor have they released a possible motive yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

