And George Floyd's death sparked protests around the world and jump started a national conversation on police reform and race in America. Let's go to Alex for Shea live in George Floyd square in Minneapolis and Kenneth moan in DC with more on the impact of Floyd's death thank you both. For being here Alex I want to start with you first so what's it like there at George Floyd's faring now. Well Diane right now mean they're getting ready for for today's activities you see the cars to file and filing in behind meter people out. We got vendors set up. Just bugged in astronomy here they'd be built a stage where there's going to be a concert later I will say that in this is the most they can. To those times were we reporting here last June that I've seen since I and certainly since this became an autonomous zone. It's that is certainly a larger camera presence out here the media is back. Hot which which which marked CDT change right and certainly this since. Of all the celebration of life today as this commuting from here is used to to honor the life and legacy. George Floyd. Alex I also want to go to. Something else the family just announced in terms of their push for change they're talking about details now the George Floyd community the level Linz benevolence fund. How are they hoping that this fund will help the Minneapolis community. Apple did die and you heard can't talk about the or push for change. And and certainly that's happening at a federal level but here's an opportunity for the Stanley is targeted for them to make an impact specifically. In this Minneapolis community specifically. This area 38 in Chicago and so they're starting with his benevolence fund. About 500000. Dollars. It's going to be doled out into grants. For organizations and businesses stated they believe have been negatively impacted by. Systemic racism here in this community high in so again this is part of of of a local hyper local. Hobbs push that it's also been echoed. At other levels of state and national that we've seen but this is this is how they want to impact this particular this particular community. Anna and Alex we know that the day is full of events. She both commemorate was happen and also celebrate George Floyd's life so what are we expecting that there in Minneapolis. And across the country. Well they and I think one real power. Powerful moment is seen you mentioned certainly deployed Stanley meeting privately with president biting the bullet right around that time more were immediately asked here. The governor here governor Waltz has signed a proclamation urging residents. And Minnesota in Minneapolis. To observe nine minutes in 29 seconds of silence. Who representing the nine minutes and 49 seconds dates Derek children knelt on George awaits next fight. We're gonna check in with Alex and a bit tells or there may be some trouble they're in Minneapolis for gonna check in with them. I see we hope that they are safe and I want to go back to Alex for Shea now at George Flint plaza Alice you're talking just a few minutes ago. You had to cut away had us all worried there Kinney he tells little bit about what happened in and more importantly they guys are okay. Both Diane we we are okay its team got to safety but I mean you can you heard during. You know that that second question that your third questions are asking me. What sounded like. Initially it may be a cluster of of the fireworks but you know you use your morning or those pops he recognizes. It did indeed resembled gunfire and so our security team. Evacuated guests. How we ducked behind them role of a row of cars here in this this this church parking lot. And I hate to tell you did one of one over security guards here. Means and he'd seen gunfire. Maybe about a half block from from our live location. But again you know what we mentioned how big this was the most akin to you are returned to life here that we saw last last last June when. When this was was not an autonomous zone but I will say. That in talking with weather be leaders of the church are leaders of some of the small businesses here. They have mentioned the dead so we'll look. After. After the police and and ends and ended in fire have been moved out of here now to this became an autonomous zone. They've been dealing with issues like this end when one of the one of the challenges is when something happens people how do you did you first responders and how do you did medical ladin. And certainly you know today. The anniversary. One year after George forwards murder. What they're being so much so much emphasis. And in concentration from from the outside on George forwards we are people coming here warning to. Take part and died in Indian be a part of this energy. That's definitely something that's going to be of concern going Fortis told you in other setting up 444 concert here. And in this church parking lot which is the kind of maybe maybe a block and a half away from where we're. We believe this gunfire erupted. So. This is this is going to be something that's. It's going to be a concern as as as the day progresses it's underneath you and I and Alex tune your team stays safe please let you guys are okay.

