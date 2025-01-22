1 student killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Nashville high school; suspect dead

A 17-year-old opened fire at a Nashville high school on Wednesday, killing one student and wounding a second student, according to police.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live