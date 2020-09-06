Transcript for ‘Show some humanity’: Cuomo on Trump’s Buffalo protester tweet

President trumpet a tweet today. That surprises me. Even after all the tweets he has done. Your readers we'd stagger to a point where you say well nothing would surprise. I have seen it all. And then you get surprised again. Because shocked again. You get disgusted again. President of the United States. Supposed to be a responsible position and responsible person. He tweeted today. That the protestor in buffalo. Who was hurt by the buffalo police was on video that went viral. I missed a good you know 75 year old gentleman who was our protest. And is not to the ground. By police. He's in the hospital in buffalo he was in intensive care cares no longer an intensive care but he still hospitalized. I spoke to him. Tuesday he was brought into the hospital. President tweets. That this man may have been. Member. And and that he Farrow. Harder than he was pushed. Could be a set up. Saw me up. It's all fabricated. There's no fact to when he. He accuses me then are being associated with anti. No no. Proof whatsoever. No fact. Just. Assertion. He found harder than he was pushed. In the video you see him polish. News is certainly harder on my term for backwards and hit his head. On the pavement. What does that even mean. Stroud harder than he was pushed. What do you think it was it was stay each you think the blood coming out of his head was staged. Is that what your saying. You saw his head. Hit the pavement received broad on the pavement. Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed. How reckless how irresponsible. I mean how to root. I mean if there was ever. A reprehensible. Dumb comment. And from the president of the United States. At this moment. Of anger anguish. And anger. What does it no pours gasoline on the fire. If there was ever. If he ever feels a moment of decency. He should apologize for that we. Because it is hormle unacceptable. Not a peace. Approve. Totally personally disparaging. And at a moment with a managed on my hospital. Shows some decency. Showed some humanity. Show some fairness. You the president of the United States.

