Your #ShutdownStories: Delayed student loans

More
Scott Ford says he won't be able to start school on time because his student loan was delayed during the government shutdown.
1:06 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Your #ShutdownStories: Delayed student loans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60167047,"title":"Your #ShutdownStories: Delayed student loans","duration":"1:06","description":"Scott Ford says he won't be able to start school on time because his student loan was delayed during the government shutdown.","url":"/US/video/shutdownstories-delayed-student-loans-60167047","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.