Siemens exec and family identified in deadly Hudson River helicopter crash

Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children have been identified as victims in the crash along with the pilot, aged 36, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live