‘Significant Surge’ of crossings at US-Mexico border

More
ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on desperate families seeking a better life in the U.S. and overwhelmed border patrol agents trying to contain the surge.
8:24 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Significant Surge’ of crossings at US-Mexico border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:24","description":"ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on desperate families seeking a better life in the U.S. and overwhelmed border patrol agents trying to contain the surge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76239171","title":"‘Significant Surge’ of crossings at US-Mexico border","url":"/US/video/significant-surge-crossings-us-mexico-border-76239171"}